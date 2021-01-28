Wausau, Wis. – Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, services for low-income and homeless individuals were in high demand in the Wausau area. Non-profits serving low-income and homeless individuals, many of whom have trouble with transportation, are scattered throughout

the area, and difficult to access.

The Community Partners Campus plans to solve this problem by housing up to 15 local nonprofit partners in a shared space and serving as aonestop shop, accessible by bus, for people in need of services.



At 10 a.m. on Jan. 29 Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Brian Gumness and Kevin Noel of the Community Partners Campus organization and Donna Ambrose, executive director of partnering organization The Neighbors’ Place, for an up-close

look at the project and how the concept can serve as a blueprint for addressing hunger and poverty throughout north central Wisconsin.



“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

