WAUSAU -Congratulations to Horace Mann Middle School students selected as Citizens of the Month for January! Each grade recognized a different trait this month.

6th Grade – Following academic and behavior expectations:
Elle Boers, Timothy Hughes, Henry Maahs, Addison Wilke

7th Grade –  Is willing to do something extra for their class, school, or community:
Joseph Kitzrow-Coleman, Brock Knetter, Josie Leiter, Jayden Yang

8th Grade –  Helps to build a positive atmosphere:
Zander Copenhaver, Teachload Her, Finnigan Noll, Taryn Throm

Great Job Eagles!