WAUSAU -Congratulations to Horace Mann Middle School students selected as Citizens of the Month for January! Each grade recognized a different trait this month.

6th Grade – Following academic and behavior expectations:

Elle Boers, Timothy Hughes, Henry Maahs, Addison Wilke



7th Grade – Is willing to do something extra for their class, school, or community:

Joseph Kitzrow-Coleman, Brock Knetter, Josie Leiter, Jayden Yang



8th Grade – Helps to build a positive atmosphere:

Zander Copenhaver, Teachload Her, Finnigan Noll, Taryn Throm



Great Job Eagles!

