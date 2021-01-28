WAUSAU -Congratulations to Horace Mann Middle School students selected as Citizens of the Month for January! Each grade recognized a different trait this month.
6th Grade – Following academic and behavior expectations:
Elle Boers, Timothy Hughes, Henry Maahs, Addison Wilke
7th Grade – Is willing to do something extra for their class, school, or community:
Joseph Kitzrow-Coleman, Brock Knetter, Josie Leiter, Jayden Yang
8th Grade – Helps to build a positive atmosphere:
Zander Copenhaver, Teachload Her, Finnigan Noll, Taryn Throm
Great Job Eagles!