Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

Kevin J. Pooler, 49, of Boyd. Jan. 25, 2021: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm, disorderly conduct

Kayla M. Weiks, 33, of Wausau. Jan. 27, 2021: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, bail jumping

Joshua J. Botwinski, 41, of Mosinee. Jan. 27, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, retail theft, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, bail jumping

Jennifer M. Olson, 43, of Wausau. Jan. 26, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC

Eric M. Gehrke, 33, of Stratford. Jan. 27, 2021: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, bail jumping

David J. Nieuwenhuis, 40, of Wausau. Jan. 25, 2021: Theft of mail, bail jumping, theft of movable property



Matthew P. Little, 43, of Schofield. Jan. 28, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct

Samantha R. Kast, 30, of Neenah. Jan. 28, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of Psilocin with intent to deliver, possession of narcotic drugs

Amanda L. Petroski, 28, of Wausau. Jan. 27, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine

Brock A. Nelson, 33, of Wausau. Jan. 26, 2021: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse

Bryce D. Ellis, 23, of Kronenwetter. Jan. 25, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping

Lucas H. Ellwart, 27, of Wausau. Jan. 26, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, operating while revoked, tampering with or failure to install an ignition interlock device



Monte R. Mabra, 52, of Milwaukee. Jan. 25, 2021: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, bail jumping

Renee B. Bennish, 43, of Wausau. Jan. 27, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Ryan P. Murray, 43, of Schofield. Jan. 27, 2021: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, possession of a short-barreled shotgun or rifle, possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed knife, bail jumping

Samantha M. Starkey, 25, of Wausau. Jan. 22, 2021: Misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer

Touly Lor, 31, of Wausau. Jan. 25, 2021: Burglary, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, criminal damage to property

William H. Peters, 36, of Rothschild. Jan. 26, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked

