Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

  • Kevin J. Pooler, 49, of Boyd. Jan. 25, 2021: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm, disorderly conduct
  • Kayla M. Weiks, 33, of Wausau. Jan. 27, 2021: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, bail jumping
  • Joshua J. Botwinski, 41, of Mosinee. Jan. 27, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, retail theft, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, bail jumping
  • Jennifer M. Olson, 43, of Wausau. Jan. 26, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC
  • Eric M. Gehrke, 33, of Stratford. Jan. 27, 2021: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, bail jumping
  • David J. Nieuwenhuis, 40, of Wausau. Jan. 25, 2021: Theft of mail, bail jumping, theft of movable property
  • Matthew P. Little, 43, of Schofield. Jan. 28, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct
  • Samantha R. Kast, 30, of Neenah. Jan. 28, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of Psilocin with intent to deliver, possession of narcotic drugs
  • Amanda L. Petroski, 28, of Wausau. Jan. 27, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine
  • Brock A. Nelson, 33, of Wausau. Jan. 26, 2021: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse
  • Bryce D. Ellis, 23, of Kronenwetter. Jan. 25, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
  • Lucas H. Ellwart, 27, of Wausau. Jan. 26, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, operating while revoked, tampering with or failure to install an ignition interlock device
  • Monte R. Mabra, 52, of Milwaukee. Jan. 25, 2021: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, bail jumping
  • Renee B. Bennish, 43, of Wausau. Jan. 27, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Ryan P. Murray, 43, of Schofield. Jan. 27, 2021: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, possession of a short-barreled shotgun or rifle, possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed knife, bail jumping
  • Samantha M. Starkey, 25, of Wausau. Jan. 22, 2021: Misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Touly Lor, 31, of Wausau. Jan. 25, 2021: Burglary, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, criminal damage to property
  • William H. Peters, 36, of Rothschild. Jan. 26, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked