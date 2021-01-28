By Shereen Siewert

Sentencing has been set for a 32-year-old Wausau man who admitted he was high on methamphetamine when he stabbed his husband .

Aaron Hardy-Opper has been jailed on a $1 million bond since February. He was charged Feb. 14 in Marathon County Circuit Court with attempted first-degree homicide, battery, intimidating a victim and disorderly conduct.

As part of a plea agreement reached Jan. 11, Hardy-Opper was convicted of reduced charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and intimidating a victim. Circuit Judge Mike Moran dismissed the battery and disorderly conduct charges and ordered a presentencing investigation for Hardy-Opper.

According to court filings, police on Feb. 3 were called to a home in the 1000 block of South 9th Avenue in Wausau for a report of a man who had been stabbed multiple times.

When police and emergency crews arrived they discovered the victim near the kitchen covered in blood. Police later said the man had been stabbed 11 times with a kitchen knife. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to a GoFundMe page, the victim called 911 and barely survived his injuries.

The victim told police his husband was in a drug-induced rage, when he smashed a TV and mirror before stabbing him in the back, legs, ankle, shoulder and bicep. Hardy-Opper admitted being drunk and high on meth during the attack and said he “just got angry,” according to court documents.

Hardy-Opper remains behind bars and will be sentenced May 12.

