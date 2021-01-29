By Darren Siewert

One person is injured and a suspect is in custody in connection with an early morning shooting in the Portage County town of Stockton, officials said Friday.

The Portage County Communications Center at about 2:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29 took a 911 call from a 30-year-old Waupaca man who said he had been shot by a relative. Police way the man was shot while traveling on Hwy. 10 in the town of Stockton near Stockton Road.

Police and medical personnel located the man, who was transported to a central Wisconsin hospital for treatment. The victim’s injuries do not appear life-threatening, police said.

Deputies located the suspect’s vehicle quickly and performed a high-risk traffic stop in Stevens Point, taking a 31-year-old Wautoma-area man into custody without incident. He is currently being held in the Portage County Jail on expected charges of first-degree reckless endangerment-causing injury and felony bail jumping.

“At this time, all involved parties have been identified and there is no danger to the community related to this incident,” sheriff’s officials said, in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing. No names have been released.



Like this: Like Loading...