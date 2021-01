By Shereen Siewert

The Wausau East boys basketball team racked up a big win on the road Thursday against Northland Pines with a final score of 62-54.

Gabe Napgezek stood out for the Lumberjacks once again, with 25 points and five boards. Noah Stroming added 15 points and eight boards for East, with an additional 10 points and four assists from Isaac Rozwadowski.

The Lumberjacks are back in action Friday at home against Wisconsin Rapids.

