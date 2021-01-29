By Shereen Siewert

The Mosinee gymnastics team took on Rhinelander Thursday in a Great Northern Conference matchup, falling just short of victory.

Mosinee ended the night with 111.55 points, with strong performances from several student athletes. Sophomore Avery Ahles took first place honors all around, with the top score in each event. Senior Kaiya Dawkins took second in the vault, while Brianna Chellburg, a Mosinee sophomore, took second on the uneven bars and third in the vault.

Rhinelander came away with 114.85 points. See the full results, below.

Mosinee’s next meet is at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4 in Medford.

