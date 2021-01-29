By Shereen Siewert

Authorities are searching for a woman traveling from Colorado Springs to Mountain, Wis. who last contacted her family on Monday, Jan. 25.

Cassandra L. Westphal, 29, set a text message at about 3:15 p.m. Monday to a family member saying she planned to stop at a rest area. Police believe she was somewhere near the Minnesota/Wisconsin state line.

Westphal has not been seen since.

Cassandra is described as a white woman who is 5’3″ tall and 123 pounds who wears a blonde wig and has brown eyes. Both of her ears and her nose are pierced and she has a tattoo on her upper left arm. She is traveling in a white Dodge Charger with Colorado license plate.

Family members say her cell phone goes to voicemail and messages have not been checked.

Anyone with information about Westphal’s location is urged to contact the Oconto Sheriff’s Dept at 920-834-6900 or your local law enforcement agency.

Information was provided by Cassandra’s family and was confirmed missing with law enforcement.

Top image courtesy of Rapid Search and Rescue

Like this: Like Loading...