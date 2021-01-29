Wausau, WI – This week the Wausau RiverWolves were extremely active making player transactions as they acquired six total players. Below is a complete summary of the player transactions.

Hayden Shoemake: Acquired via trade with the El Paso Rhinos in exchange for a 2021 tender. Shoemake is a forward from San Diego, California. So far, he as tallied one goal and two assists in seven games for the Rhinos. Hayden played in 19 games in high school for Pacific Ridge School, scoring 10 goals and six assists.

Daniel Smolen: Acquired via trade with the Milwaukee Power in exchange for Ben Cremers. Smolen is a forward from Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. In four years at Beaver Dam High School, Smolen has scored 52 goals and 54 assists in 95 games

Tommy Raith: Acquired via trade with the Willmar Warhawks in exchange for a 2021 tender. Raith is a forward from Winnetka, Illinois. In high school, Tommy scored eight goals and 22 assists for multiple teams. He has played in two games for the Willmar Warhawks, scoring one goal this season.

Taylor Frerichs: Acquired via trade with the Sheridan Hawks in exchange for Caeden Phelps. Frerichs is a forward from Sioux City, Iowa. In 116 games in high school, Frerichs scored 55 goals and 66 assists for the Sioux City Metros. He has played in 12 games with the Hawks, scoring one goal and eight assists.

Kaidden O’Connor: Signed as a free agent. O’Connor is a defensemen from Mendota Heights, Minnesota. In three years with Henry Sibley High School, he posted 10 goals and nine assists in 62 games.

Richard Zupan: Signed as a free agent. Zupan is a forward from Stevens Point, Wisconsin. In four years at Pacelli High School, he tallied 49 goals and 49 assists. He also played 24 games for the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, scoring nine goals and seven assists.

The RiverWolves hit the road this weekend for a two game series vs Rochester and then return home for a three game series vs Peoria next weekend. Reserve your tickets for the Peoria series at riverwolveshockey.com. ***Limited tickets available.***

Like this: Like Loading...