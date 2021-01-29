Patricia Morse

Patricia Morse, age 95, passed away on January 28, 2021. She was born to Leo and Mary (Roche) Ruby November 25, 1925 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. On October 15, 1949 she was married to Marvin Morse who preceded her in death in 1977.

After graduating in 1945 from the School of Nursing Cadet Corp program at the University of Minnesota, she was employed at several Chicago area hospitals. Following a move to Wausau she worked at Wausau Hospital North and was a case manager for Intracorp, Inc., and the Marathon County Health Department. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, serving as an Ordained Elder, and on several Winnebago Presbytery committees. She also was a charter member of other genealogical societies.

She served in many volunteer offices of the Illinois PTA, also being a Girl Scout Brownie Leader and Cub Scout Den Mother. While living in Illinois she managed the Blood Replacement Program of Hoffman Estates. She continued her professional career into her 80’s and currently maintained her membership in the Wisconsin Nurses Association.

Surviving are her children Jim (Colleen) Morse of Onalaska, WI, Dana Falk of Woodridge, IL and Barry (Debra) Morse of Schaumburg, IL; grandchildren Kyle (Sandra) Morse of Naperville, IL, Ryan (Mike) Fasano of Plainfield, IL, Kevin (Joanna) Morse of Lake in the Hills, IL, and Nikki (Christopher) Rucks of Park Ridge, IL; great grandchildren Dominic, Marco, and Alessandra Fasano, Savannah, Cooper, Aubrey, Donovan, Edward and Kaia Morse, and Lyla and Eli Rucks. She is also survived by sister Harriet (Merrill) Pitlik of Cedar Rapids, IA, brother John (Audrey) Ruby of Laguna Niguel, CA and sister-in-law Shirley Ruby of Green Bay, WI, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin, her parents, brother Richard Ruby and brother in law Ronald Morse.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the First Presbyterian Church.

Formal services are being postponed due to the Corona Virus.

Carter J. Hilts

Carter J. Hilts, 18, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at his home.

He was born March 28, 2002 in Cedarburg, WI, son of Keith and Janet (Muggenburg) Hilts.

Carter, CJ as his friends called him, loved to play tennis, go hunting, and playing and listening to music. He just completed his first semester at UW Eau Claire and was aspiring to be a music teacher. CJ had many other interests including watching Ghost Adventures, scary movies, all Wisconsin sports, playing board games with his family and he recently learned how to play racquetball. He also had a long-time interest in vehicles including trucks, and admiring high end vehicles and eating all, and only the blue raspberry Jolly Ranchers. Carter had a curious mind and always asked the best questions about the world around him. He and his wonderful bear hugs will be missed tremendously. Survivors include his parents, Keith and Janet Hilts; sister, Jeanne Hilts, brother, Casey Hilts; grandmother, Joanne Berg; godparents, Bryan (Michelle) Hilts, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a grandfather, George Berg and grandparents, Keith and Lois Hilts.

Due to Covid concerns, services will be held privately. A live stream of the service will be available on the Peterson/Kraemer Facebook page on Sunday, January 31, 3pm or for later viewing on the website at www.petersonkraemer.com

In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established.

Mary C. Freeman

On November 17th, our mother, Mary Clare, died in peace at her home at age 94 of a “broken heart”, having lost her soulmate, Joe Freeman, in June, exactly five months before. Her last words were, “I want to go home to Joe.”

Mary was born on February 2nd, 1926, the second daughter of Virginia and Harold Collins. She mostly grew up in Wausau, part of a large Irish Catholic family. One brother, John Michael, died in adolescence, but her other siblings remained well until recently, when her older sister, Virginia Awe, and her other brother, Cornelius, died. Her two surviving sisters are Patricia Bortscheller and Margaret Kilby.

Mary Clare and Joe grew up kitty corner from each other and started dating the year Joe was Prom King. They married on August 21st, 1947, in Wausau. After marriage, she completed her Bachelors in Speech Correction and Childhood Development from UW-Madison. She soon was busy raising her five children who were born over seven years. After her youngest child was in grade school, she went back to get her Masters in Education and worked for many years as a speech therapist at Lincoln Grade School in Wausau. She was an active alumnus of UW-Madison and her involvement in their Alumni Association led to being recognized with the “Spark Plug” award at a Badger home game. She was on the Board of Visitors for the College of Letters and Science at UW-Madison. In addition, she served on and chaired many local boards receiving multiple awards, including Women of Vision. She taught by example to love one another, create change in the community, and to protect the environment.

Mary Clare and Joe were like two strong trees that had grown intertwined since young. Together they initiated a variety of community improvements including Wausau’s 400 Block, the Distinguished Faculty Series at the UW-Marathon County and the North Central Conservancy Trust. They are survived by their five children, three of whom live in the Wausau area: Mary Joe Freeman (David Tange); Linda Grilley (Ron); Greg Freeman (Carol nee Zimmerman). Time Freeman (Debbie nee Habeck) lives in Green Bay area, while Sean Freeman (Jewel) lives in Charlotte, NC. There are 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

In light of the coronavirus, Mary Clare’s funeral service is being delayed. We give special thanks to our sister, Linda, and her husband, Ron, for their involvment in our parent’s care, as well as to Aspirus Hospice Service. We also thank Father Mark Pierce, from The Church of the Resurrection. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, please send donations to the D.J. and Mary Clare Freeman Fund at the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin.

One of Mary Clare’s favorite sayings, which typified her life, was:

May the road rise to meet you

May the wind be always at your back

May the sun shine warm upon your face

May the rain fall soft upon your fields

And, until we meet again

May God hold you in the hollow of His hand.

