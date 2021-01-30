WAUSAU – Scam calls, texts, and emails seem to be never-ending. But there are things you can do to stay vigilant and help ensure you don’t fall victim to identity theft!

The Marathon County Public Library will offer a free virtual presentation on the topic on February 9 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., and repeat it again on February 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Both sessions will be held online via the GoToMeeting app.



Jeffrey Kersten, agency liaison with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, will offer attendees tips on how to safeguard yourself and your personal information against

identity theft (which continues to be the fastest-growing crime in America). Kersten will explain the different types of identity theft, how to recognize it, and how to prevent it – including information about Fraud Alerts and Security Freezes.

Attendees will also get access to helpful brochures, and will have the ability to ask questions.



To attend one of the sessions, visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/10344 before the session starts and click on the “Attend” button via GoToMeeting.



This virtual event is free and open to the public, with no registration required. For more information,

please call 715-261-7230.

Like this: Like Loading...