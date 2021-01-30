By Shereen Siewert

The Wausau West Warrior girls took home a road win on Friday night after beating SPASH.

The Warriors led SPASH 30-29 at the half, fueled by strong performances from Alexis White, Kiley Deaton and Kenzie Deaton. Grace Michalske, Madelyn Hauer and Molly Anderson also contributed points in the first half.

SPASH’s Emma Jossie was the top scorer of the night with 18 points. Kiley Deaton led the Warriors in overall scoring, with 16 points in the game.

White ended the night with 13 and the Warriors defeated SPASH 57-54.

Like this: Like Loading...