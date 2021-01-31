By David Stenklyft for Wausau Pilot & Review

About 300 skaters comprising 30 teams competed this weekend in the figure skating division of the Badger State Games, generating a sizable economic boost to the area.

The competition was held at the Mosinee Recreation Center and was hosted by the Mosinee SilverBlades Figure Skating Club. This marks the organization’s 10th year operating the event.

Brad Ludwig, Melaine Bateman and Heather Schippers worked hard to ensure the event ran without a hitch, following COVID-19 requirements set by the U.S. Figure Skating organization.

Athletes placing first, second or third in any event will qualify for the State Games of America being held in Ames, Iowa. First through fourth places in any showcase event at preliminary level or higher qualifies the skater or team for the National Showcase.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, award ceremonies looked a bit different this year. Winners picked up their medals in a drive-through process.

Though the number of skaters dropped by about 10 percent compared to past years, Badger State Games Director Nick Ockwig was happy with the turnout and associated economic boost to the area.

Results from the entire event can be found here.

