In the second of a two-game weekend series, the Wausau RiverWolves took on the Rochester Grizzlies at the Rochester Rec center, looking to split the series after a 7-2 loss Friday.

Wausau got on the scoreboard first at 8:55 of the first period with a goal by recently acquired Ethan Cumming. Rochester answered with a goal at 15:36 of the first by Rochester forward Garrett Smith. The Grizzlies took a 2-1 lead after a goal by Matthew DeRosa at 18:14.

Rochester extended their lead to a 3-1 advantage after a Dylan Schneider netted his 1oth goal on the season at 8:59 of the second period. The RiverWolves would not go down without a fight as Ethan Cumming netted his second goal of the evening at 15:39 of the second period. The goal was his fourth in the weekend series. Heading into the final frame Rochester held a 3-2 lead.

The third period saw plenty of back-and-forth action as Wausau looked for the equalizer. They would get it as Kaidden O”Connor scored on an assist from Ethan Cumming at 11:36 of the third period. Three periods were not enough Saturday as Wausau and Rochester played to a 3-3 tie.

In overtime forward Kasey Couture had a shot at the game-winner, but it was turned away by Grizzlies goaltender Shane Soderwall after a sprawling save. Two minutes later Dylan Schneider scored the game-winner with just over two minutes remaining in overtime. RiverWolves goaltender Caleb Sauer took the loss for Wausau after stopping 47 of 51 shot on the evening.

The Wausau RiverWolves are back home Feb. 5-7 versus the Peoria Mustangs. Limited tickets are available via riverwovleshockey.com.

