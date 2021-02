By Shereen Siewert

Crews from multiple area fire departments are at the scene of a house fire reported Monday morning in Edgar.

The blaze was reported at about 9:25 a.m. in the 700 block of West Street in Edgar. Firefighters from Edgar, Marathon, Stratford, Athens and the Salvation Army were called to the scene.

According to emergency scanner traffic, the home is fully involved. There’s no word yet on injuries or what caused the blaze.

This story will be updated.

