By Shereen Siewert

A 32-year-old Wausau man who was allegedly naked and running along West Thomas Street early Saturday morning is facing charges of lewd and lascivious behavior, criminal damage to property and other related charges, according to court documents.

Police say James D. Whitley was found in the parking lot of the Tobacco Outlet, 1041 S. Third Ave., at about 12:35 a.m. Saturday, in sub-freezing temperatures. Whitley allegedly told police he could not put on his shorts, which were located nearby, because he was trying to dodge being bitten by snakes that were coming out of his shorts. Police say no snakes were located.

Whitley allegedly punched the window of the Tobacco Outlet, which was closed with the door locked, because he believed someone was after him and had drugged him. Police say Whitley was agitated and appeared to be experiencing a medical emergency.

EMTs arrived at the scene and injected Whitley with ketamine before he was transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital by ambulance. After testing positive for amphetamine and being medically cleared, Whitley was transported to the Marathon County Jail, where he was held on a community corrections warrant until his initial appearance Monday in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Two nearby businesses reported damage as well, allegedly from Whitley slamming his fist into their windows.

Jail records show Whitley remains behind bars as of Monday night. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 15.

Like this: Like Loading...