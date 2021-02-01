(WAUSAU) HANK Talks, named for Hank the Husky mascot, will be streamed live beginning at 7 p.m. from the stage of the James F. Veninga Theater in the UW Center for Civic Engagement on the Wausau campus. Each will include a 30-minute presentation followed by a brief, live Q and A with Ann Herda-Rapp, campus executive.

Watch the following HANK Talks at https://tinyurl.com/HankTalks:

Tuesday, Feb. 16 – Brett Barker, professor of history, “Why Slavery Caused the Civil War and Why That Matters Today More than Ever”

Tuesday, March 16 – Paul Whitaker, professor of biology, "Apple Core Lore: Origins of America's (Second) Favorite Fruit"

Tuesday April 20 – Jill Stukenberg, associate professor of English, "Slivered Words on Silver Screens: Exploring and Creating Poetry Films"

After the live event, HANK Talks will be archived on the UW-Stevens Point at Wausau Lecture & Arts website. Talks will also air on the public access cable television channel.

A second series of HANK Talks is planned for the fall.

To learn more about accessing the HANK Talks, contact Kris Berge at kberge@uwsp.edu. To learn more about UWSP at Wausau, contact Herda-Rapp at aherdara@uwsp.edu or 715-261-6269



