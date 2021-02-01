Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Aaron and Haylee Fuls announce the birth of their son Easton James, born at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 26, 2021. Easton weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces.

Lee Philbrick and Taya Randall announce the birth of their daughter Kurama Ann, born at 8:06 a.m. Jan.25, 2021. Kurama weighed 8 pounds, 2.9 ounces.

Peter Medinger and Toshia Betts announce the birth of their daughter Lottie Ethel Gene, born at 1:26 p.m. Jan.27, 2021. Lottie weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

Wesley and Brittney Harding announce the birth of their daughter Emma Belle, born at 7:21 p.m. Jan. 27, 2021. Emma weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

Noah Marzofka and Bobbie Churkey announce the birth of their son Levi James, born at 3:19 p.m. Jan. 29, 2021. Levi weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

