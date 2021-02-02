By Shereen Siewert

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who held a Hayward resident hostage and kept police at bay for hours late Monday into early Tuesday.

The following news release was issued Tuesday morning:

The Hayward Police Department has requested the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) investigate a death in Hayward, Wis. that occurred on the early morning of Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on February 1, 2021, law enforcement were called to a residence in the city of Hayward on a report that a man had broken into an individual’s residence and held the resident hostage. The resident eventually escaped and called law enforcement. Law enforcement responded to the residence, negotiated with the man, and a long standoff ensued. After some time the man was no longer responsive to law enforcement commands. Law enforcement sent a camera-robot into the residence and discovered the man deceased.

No law enforcement personnel or other involved individuals were injured during the incident.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol. Law enforcement also assisting are Lac Courte Oreilles Police Department, Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, and Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Sawyer County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

Further information will be released when it becomes available.

