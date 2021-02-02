WAUSAU, WI – Intercity State Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Krisi Gilray to VicePresident/Compliance, Audit and Training.

Krisi Gilray

Krisi started with Intercity as a DC Everest Coop student/Customer Service Representative in 1996 and has worked diligently to develop her skills, while advancing her levels of responsibility, throughout that duration. She has assimilated a broad base of knowledge in her varied roles, and has always taken advantage of the Wisconsin Banker’s Association classwork offerings, as well as other outside educational opportunities, to learn and stay current on related issues. Krisi’s ability to assimilate new information quickly works very well in these highly regulated and constantly changing areas of the bank. Her technical understanding of the required internal responses to new regulatory guidance is invaluable.

She continues to provide high quality monitoring reports and updates regarding the same to Management and the Board of Directors, coordinates bank preparation and communication with bank regulators during examinations, as well as auditors for other review purposes. As the bank continues to evolve and grow to new levels, this arena becomes more demanding and technical.

Krisi has shown the knowledge, skills, ability and drive to competently assume this role. We sincerely appreciate her efforts!

