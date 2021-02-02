(Wausau, Wis.) Peoples State Bank President and CEO Scott Cattanach announce the following promotions:

Meredith Otte

Meredith Otte was promoted to vice president, private banking commercial team lead, Wausau –Stewart Avenue location. Otte will oversee the bank’s private banking team, working with high-end customers on personal banking services while serving businesses with their commercial lending needs. She was instrumental in the bank’s efforts on the Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, including guidance and education to customers and co-workers. Otte joined Peoples in 2018.

Denise Jantzen

Denise Jantzen was promoted to vice president, commercial banking, Eagle River location. Jantzen has helped business customers with their commercial banking needs—not only in the Eagle River area—but throughout communities in Wisconsin’s Northwoods. She has worked hard to expand relationships with new business customers while maintaining excellent service to her long-time customer base. Jantzen joined Peoples in 2011 as a commercial banker in Eagle River.

Michelle Lulich

Michelle Lulich was promoted to assistant vice president, commercial banking officer, Wausau –Stewart Avenue location. Lulich is a mainstay of Peoples’ commercial banking team, with more than 15 years of commercial loan processing experience. Lulich helped lead Peoples through several significant projects to make the processing of commercial loans more efficient for customers, including the processing of business customer’s PPP loans to get them their financing in record time.

Robert Chasteen

Robert Chasteen was promoted to assistant vice president, commercial banking officer, Rhinelander location. Chasteen began his career at Peoples in 2014 as a credit analyst. Chasteen uses his credit skills to assist his growing business customer list, improving their credit position. Chasteen helps customers in the Rhinelander, Minocqua,and Eagle River locations.He joined the commercial banking team in 2018, working with business customers on financial solutions, including assisting customers and non-customers with the PPP loan program.

Seth Wage

Seth Wage was promoted to commercial banking officer, Wausau –Stewart Avenue location. Wage joined Peoples retail team in 2016 and was promoted to the commercial banking team in 2017 as a portfolio manager. During the pandemic, he assisted many of the bank’s commercial customers with PPP loans, going the extra mile to service existing customers and new customers of the bank in the PPP loan application process.

Kayeng Moua

Kayeng Moua was promoted to assistant vice president, branch manager of Peoples’ Stewart Avenue location. Moua joined Peoples in 2005. She’s held many roles on the customer-facing side of banking, providing her the experience to manage the bank’s Stewart Avenue location. Moua is enrolled in the Greater Wausau Chamber’s Transformational Leadership Program.

Tina Andrasek

Tina Andrasek was promoted to assistant vice president, branch manager, Weston location. Andrasek has taken on additional leadership projects while continuing to manage the bank’s Weston location. She assists a significant number of private banking customers and has helped develop other bank employees in customer experience initiatives. Andrasek has more than 15 years of banking experience.

Jill McDonald

Jill McDonald was promoted to senior personal banker-officer, Rhinelander location. McDonald started her banking career more than 20 years ago and has been with Peoples since 2014. She assists retail customers with their banking needs and recently completed the Digital Banking School, taking on additional duties related to customers’ digital banking questions.

Ryan Kellenberger

Ryan Kellenberger was promoted to senior personal banker-officer, Wausau –Stewart Avenue location. Kellenberger assists retail customers with their banking needs and recently completed the Digital Banking School, sharing his knowledge in our digital banking products with customers. He has been in banking for more than 13 years, joining Peoples in 2017.

Greg Framke

Greg Framke was promoted to assistant vice president, compliance, Wausau –Stewart Avenue location. Framke has served Peoples for more than 15 years in the compliance department, ensuring the bank follows federal banking regulations to protect customers.He obtained his Compliance Manager designation from the American Bankers Association in 2018 and recently began managing and developing other employees in the compliance department.

Janene Ball

Janene Ball was promoted to assistant vice president, director of loan operations, Wausau –Stewart Avenue location. Ball joined Peoples mortgage loan operations staff in 2018, improving the team’s compliance with federal banking regulations. She was promoted to director of loan operations in 2020, developing and leading the entire loan operations team with an efficient process to complete quality and timely loans for the bank’s customers.

Janel Thoune

Janel Thoune was promoted to vice president, director of marketing, Wausau –Stewart Avenue location. Thoune has been with Peoples since 2014, leading the bank’s marketing efforts.Thoune has been instrumental in the bank’s marketing efforts, including digital platforms, advertising, sponsorships,and events, and in 2020 spearheaded efforts to communicate the many changes and updates to the bank’s customers related to the PPP loan program.

Sarah Matsche was promoted to personal banking officer, Weston location. Matsche joined Peoples in 2016 and has more than 15 years of banking experience. As a personal banker, Matsche assists the bank’s retail customers with their banking needs. She mentors new customer service representatives and other bank employees with her vast banking knowledge and leadership skills.

