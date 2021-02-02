By Shereen Siewert

A winter storm watch has been issued for Wausau and Marathon County in advance of a low pressure system expected to dump up to 8 inches of snow throughout the area later this week.

The system will move from the central Plains to northern Michigan from Wednesday night through Friday. Expect a wintry mix beginning late Wednesday night that changes to moderate or heavy snow on Thursday, complicating travel with icy road conditions and gusty winds.

According to the National Weather Service, the bulk of the snowfall will hit the area with between 4 and 8 inches of snow by late Thursday, but west winds will make for continued hazardous road travel on Friday. Winds could gust up to 35 mph late Thursday night into Friday with patchy blowing snow significantly reducing visibility.

The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday commutes, and possibly the Friday morning commute as well. Weather officials recommend delaying all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order.

For the latest road conditions in any state, dial 511.

