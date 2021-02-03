WAUSAU – For many people, the winter doldrums are setting in right about…now. But instead of dwelling on winter, why not get started on your spring and summer gardens? Join the Marathon County Public Library and Extension Marathon County for an interactive virtual talk on starting seeds indoors. The class will be held on two different dates and times: February 11 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and February 18 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Janell Wehr, Extension Marathon County’s horticulture educator, will lead the classes via Zoom. In this program, Janell will cover everything you will need to start vegetable and flower seeds indoors, including things to consider when purchasing seeds, containers, and growing media. Attendees will also learn how to apply important techniques in the sowing and growing of seedlings, and how to successfully plant the seedlings outdoors.

This event is free and open to the public, with registration required. After registering, you will be emailed a link to access the meeting on Zoom. For questions, email janell.wehr@wisc.edu. To register for the February 11 class, visit https://cutt.ly/Rj0piwX. To register for the February 18 class, visit https://cutt.ly/4j0pkkQ.

Like this: Like Loading...