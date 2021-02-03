Peoples State Bank hired Todd Schultz (NMLS# 642092) as a

home loan lender for their Weston bank location. Schultz brings more than 20 years of mortgage lending experience to Peoples.

Todd Schultz

“Todd brings a wealth of experience to our mortgage lending team,” said Jeffrey Saxton,Peoples State Bank vice president – mortgage lending. “His reputation as a hard-working home loan lender made him an easy choice.”

Schultz has home lending experience at banks, credit unions, and mortgage companies and served as an examiner for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

“I’m excited to bring my mortgage experience and background to Peoples State Bank,” said Schultz. “It’s easy to see how engaged the employees are with their customers, which fits nicely with my style of engaging home loan customers on how they can improve their credit scores and obtain financing to get them into their dream home.”

Schultz is a Marshfield native and serves as an ambassador for the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce. He loves Wisconsin’s four seasons, enjoys all outdoor activities, and you may see him out walking his Goldendoodle. Prospective buyers can start their pre-approval or mortgage application process with Schultz by logging on to bankpeoples.com.

