By Shereen Siewert

Justice officials in Wisconsin have identified the 45-year-old man found dead inside a Hayward home following a hostage situation and standoff earlier this week.

Police were called at about 8:30 p.m. Feb. 1 to a home in Hayward for a report of a man that broke in and held a resident hostage. The hostage eventually escaped.

After an hours-long negotiation and standoff, police sent a camera robot into the home and discovered Terry L. Carson, of Hayward, dead inside. Police say he died by suicide.

No other injuries were reported during the standoff. An autopsy by a medical examiner at Midwest Medical determined Carson’s cause of death.

The Department of Criminal Investiation is leading this investigation assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol. Law enforcement also assisting are Lac Courte Oreilles Police Department, Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, and Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Sawyer County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

Like this: Like Loading...