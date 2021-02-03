DALLAS, TEXAS – The North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) today announced the Divisional Stars of the Week presented by Bauer Hockey for the week ending January 31, 2021. The divisional stars of the week are awards given each week of the regular season to the top-performing players in each of the five divisions of the NA3HL.

Central Division Star of the Week: Ethan Cumming, D, Wausau RiverWolves

Since joining the RiverWolves on Jan. 15, Cumming has averaged a point-per-game on the blue line, thanks in large part to a five-point outburst in a pair of road tilts against Rochester this weekend. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound defenseman chipped in two goals on Friday, then posted a another two-goal effort on Saturday, logging an assist in that game as well. Cumming has found twine in three straight games now, bagging five goals in that span, and boasts 6g-1a—7pts in seven games with Wausau this season.

Your Wausau RiverWolves are back home February 5th through the 7th versus the Peoria Mustangs. Limited tickets are available via riverwovleshockey.com.

Like this: Like Loading...