Karen A. Robinson

Karen A. Robinson passed away unexpectedly on January 26, 2021 at her residence in Wausau, WI. Karen was born in Stevens Point, WI to the late Thomas and Eleanore Olski in 1952. She attended Assumption High School in Wisconsin Rapids and graduated in 1970. Her first job was at Sentry Insurance in Stevens Point. She married Bruce Robinson in 1972. They moved to Marshfield, WI where she worked as a Buyer for Fleming. They later divorced. She then moved to Green Bay, WI where she worked for Humana Insurance until retirement and her subsequent move to Wausau.

Karen is survived by her two daughters, Tiffany Robinson of Eden Prairie, MN and Trish Weber of Wausau, WI. She leaves behind two grandchildren Emily and Oz Weber. She is also survived by two sisters, Sandi (Ken) Oleson and Kim (Tom) Kromenaker; both of Wisconsin Rapids.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Al Olski and niece Ashley Kromenaker.

In keeping with Karen’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. We ask that you remember Karen in your thoughts and prayers.

Marjorie A. Zoborowski

Marjorie “Marge” Ann Zoborowski, 84, Fountain Hills, AZ, formerly of Wausau, WI, died peacefully on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family after a short battle with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

She was born October 17, 1936, in Wausau, daughter of the late Archie and Margaret (Goyette) Towle. On August 27, 1960, she married Myron “Mike” Zoborowski at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. They raised their family in Wausau and also lived in Alabama and Tennessee for a short period before returning to Wausau. They retired in Fountain Hills, AZ.

She worked as a secretary at the former Wausau Papers, Oscar Mayer in Madison, and Wausau Accounting Systems. She had a bachelor’s degree in Social Work from UW-Stevens Point.

Marge enjoyed playing cards and Mah Jongg and also played tennis, pickle ball, and golf. Marge enjoyed hiking in Arizona and spending time with her dog, Kelly.

Survivors include her husband, Myron, Fountain Hills, AZ; three children, Joan (Boyd) Roloff of Trevor, WI, Joseph (Holly) Zoborowski of White Bear Lake, MN, and Jean (Bob) Lois of Burlington, WI; grandchildren, Zach, Aaron, and Rosa Roloff, Jay (Lauren), Katie, and Emily Zoborowski, Benjamin, Hannah, and Samuel Lois; one sister, Lyn (Ken) Kowalski; many in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Marie Schuette, Larry Towle, Patricia Nancy Towle, Benjamin Towle, Archie Towle, and brother-in-law, Ernie Zoborowski.

A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to your favorite animal organization.

Lance G. Eggers

On January 28th, 2021, four days before his 72nd birthday, Lance Gary Eggers died peacefully at home in Junction City with his wife, Ginger Kollman, at his side. Lance was born to Virginia and Irving Eggers and is survived by: brother Eric (Ann), nephews Christopher (Sarah) and Jonathan (Jess), sister-in–law Barbra Sherer, great nieces Quynn and Maggy, great nephew Harrison, many friends and coworkers.

Lance graduated from Menomonee Falls High School in 1967 after which he joined the Navy where he spent four years as a Sonar Technician. He then went on to receive a BS, majoring in math and sociology, from UW Stevens Point and a nursing degree from Mid StateTech. He worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital from July 23rd, 1999 until January 31, 2014 when he retired.

Lance enjoyed the many Malamutes he and Ginger raised over the years, his time up north at the lake where five generations have vacationed, and collecting brass antiques. With a good sense of humor he was always ready with a joke. Rest in peace big, smiley guy.

To honor Lance’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service at this time. A celebration of life may take place at a later date.

Delores A. Hoppa

Delores A. Hoppa, age 77, of the Town of Dewey, passed away January 31, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau with her loving son, Alan, at her side.

She was the daughter of Felix and Clara (Koback) Garski.Delores married the love of her life, Raymond Hoppa, on May 7, 1966, at St. Mary’s of Torun Church.

She was a very hardworker and worked many years at Cychosz Farms. She loved gardening, baking, was a great cook, and gifted quilter and crocheter. She was known for her generous gifts of homemade baby afghans.

She was preceded in death by her husband, one brother, and one sister.

Survivors include her son, Alan, and her sister Loretta (Norbert) Singer.

Per Delores’s wishes, there will be no services. Delores was a wonderful wife and mother and will be missed.

A very special thank you to her nephew, Tom Bembenek, niece, Kim (Hoppa) Isakson, and Dick and Donna Hawley. A heartfelt thank you to all the medical staff that was involved in her care and to Sister Mary Ellen Diermeier for her visits and calls.

Nadine L. Schreiber

Nadine Schreiber, 88, of Schofield, passed away on February 1, 2021 at the Hospice House in Wausau, WI with her family by her side.

Nadine was born in Farmer, SD to Irvin and Grace (Shurtz) Carey on February 19, 1932. She attended Chamberlain High School. She married Walter Schreiber on August 20, 1949 in Chamberlain, SD. Nadine and Walt moved from SD to WI in 1964. In 1968 they founded Walt’s Petroleum Service. Nadine continued running the business with her sons Ron and Joe by her side until she retired at the age of 74. Nadine loved to knit, crochet, sew, read and spend time with her family. A woman of many talents she had a true knack for creating beautiful things.

Nadine loved to make you smile. Described as a feisty, spitfire lady, she continued to bring a smile to those around her through the end. She will leave behind a lasting legacy and will always be remembered as a strong and fun-loving person. Lovingly known as Grandma Dean to her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren she will be sadly missed and forever in their hearts.

Nadine is preceded in death by her husband Walter, son Ronald; parents, Irvin and Grace, in-laws Walter and Katherine, sisters, Beverly Feltman, Janice Schelske, and brother Jack Carey, brothers-in-law Lowell Schreiber, Donald Schreiber, sister-in-law Lozetta Stanton and sister-in-law Irene Carey.

Nadine is survived by her daughters Karen (Maurice) Geurink; Kay (Michael) Lisco; her son Joe (Mary) Schreiber. Grandchildren Jason (Kim) Geurink, Jody (Christine) Geurink, Todd (Veronica) Woodward, Sarah (Patrick) Voss, Jeremy (Paula) Cunningham, James (Hilary) Schreiber, Travis Schreiber, Steve Schreiber, Cory (Stephanie) Schreiber and 19 Great-Grandchildren. Brothers Russell Carey, Irvin Carey. Sister-in-laws Sauny Schreiber, Arlis Schreiber, Dolores Carey, Brother-in-law Ralph Schelske.

We would like to thank the staff at the Renaissance in Weston, and also the Hospice House and Hospice Family House in Wausau, WI.

Private Family Services will be held on February 4, 2021 at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home in Schofield, WI. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Wausau, WI.

