(PRESS RELEASE) WAUSAU-The Wausau Policing Task Force (WPTF) has launched a public listening process to gather feedback concerning experiences with law enforcement in the City of Wausau. Responses will be shared with the WPTF and the City of Wausau to help assess and improve policing policies and practices.

Residents and visitors of Wausau can submit their feedback between Feb. 1 and Feb 25. The WPTF has contracted with the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service to offer six ways for area residents to participate:

•Attend an in-person listening event (masking and social distancing will be in effect) – February 18, 2021 4:30pm, John Muir Middle School Auditorium

•Attend a virtual (online) listening session•Submit an anonymous online feedback form

•Leave a voice message at a dedicated phone line (English-715-261-1444, Spanish-715-261-1445, Hmong-715-261-1446)

•Send an email or a written letter (info@wipps.org)

•Upload a video or audio message

To learn more and lend your voice, visit www.wipps.org/wpd.

“The reason we set up the Wausau Policing Task Force was to hear from our community and to ensure we’re meeting the needs of Wausau residents,” said Mayor Katie Rosenberg. “I hope that everyone will take the opportunity to drop into a listening session, answer a questionnaire, or call and leave a message so task force members have a solid understanding and direction for what community policing means here in Wausau.”

Participants are encouraged to describe interactions with the police; what they value about law enforcement; and what changes, if any, they would like to see in policing; among other topics. Those who are concerned with anonymity are encouraged to take the online questionnaire: www.wipps.org/wpdfeedback.

View information flyers here: English, Spanish and Hmong. For more information contact: Eric Giordano at info@wipps.org or 715-261-6388.

Like this: Like Loading...