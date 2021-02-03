By Shereen Siewert

The Wausau West Warrior boys basketball team took a tough loss on the road Tuesday night, falling to the Medford Raiders by a final score of 48-43.

Amillon Buggs led the Warriors in points with 14 overall, while Maxwell Helke added 11. Ben Stangel, Keegen Jirschele, Tim DeLoye and Brandt Rice also scored for West. Jirschele had three assists during the game.

Medford’s Peyton Kuhn led the Raiders with 25 points. Medford improves to 18-2 with the win.

West, with a 8-7 record, is back in action this Friday at Wisconsin Rapids. On Saturady, the Warriors will take on Appleton West.

