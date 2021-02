(WESTON)The Village of Weston and the City of Schofield have issued a Snow Removal Emergency to be effective:

Thursday, February 4th from 4:00 a.m. to Friday, February 5th at 12:00 p.m.

During this time, no vehicle may be left parked, stopped or standing on any public street or alley. Any vehicle found parked, stopped or standing in violation of Weston ordinance 82.107(c) or Schofield ordinance 49-186 may be towed at owner’s expense.

Chief Clay Schulz

