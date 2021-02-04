Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s Wausau-area featured cocktail is a mouth-watering delight that combines the unmistakable taste of Midori and pineapple.

The recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Neon Green Dream

1 oz. Midori

1 oz. vodka

1 oz. pineapple juice

To create this drink, measure all ingredients into an ice-filled cocktail shaker and combine by shaking vigorously. Pour into a chilled martini glass and serve. For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

Like this: Like Loading...