Wausau Pilot & Review
This week’s Wausau-area featured cocktail is a mouth-watering delight that combines the unmistakable taste of Midori and pineapple.
The recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.
Neon Green Dream
- 1 oz. Midori
- 1 oz. vodka
- 1 oz. pineapple juice
To create this drink, measure all ingredients into an ice-filled cocktail shaker and combine by shaking vigorously. Pour into a chilled martini glass and serve. For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.