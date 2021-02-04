WAUSAU – Free boxes of food will be available for Marathon County residents who need it from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, February 5, at the Wausau Salvation Army via drive-through. The boxes are expected to include meat, dairy, and produce, as they have in past distributions. There are no income requirements or restrictions other than one box per household.

The Salvation Army is receiving 300 pre-packed food boxes from the USDA, arranged through the United Way of Marathon County as part of Hunger Coalition efforts. Residents may drive up on 2nd Avenue from the north and when directed, drive behind The Salvation Army Social Services building at 202 Callon Street and collect the groceries. Those who plan to pick up a box of food for another household that cannot be present need to have a signed note from that household to present at the time of pickup. Wausau Police Department officials remind motorists not to block intersections and driveways along 2nd Avenue.

“We have been seeing a lot of people come for our services who have never needed to ask for help before. The effects of the pandemic continue to put a financial strain on a lot of families,” said Major Paul Logan, Corps Officer, The Salvation Army, Wausau. “We are happy to distribute the food boxes and also to be here for people who may need emotional support if they want it.”

The Salvation Army bread and produce giveaway service is available Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. via the Callon Street entrance. Masks and gloves are provided and required. There aren’t any income requirements or restrictions on the number of times people can receive bread and produce per week. As supplies are available from the generous community donors, the service is open. No advance appointment is necessary. Food Pantry is open weekdays from 10:30 to 2:30 p.m. Visit sawausau.org for general information or call 715-845-4272. ###

