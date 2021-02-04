(WAUSAU) REVI DESIGN, LLC. (a full-service landscape firm) is proud to announce the expansion of their company to now offer tree services. This new division includes that of tree removal, trimming and pruning, storm damage clean up, disease/insect diagnosis and treatment, and stump grinding.

Furthermore, they have announced the addition of tree expert; Erick Walbeck from The Tree Fella Co. – Wausau, WI to the REVI team! Erick comes to REVI with 25 years of experience in the field and will be heading up the new division, as Tree Services Director.

REVI President, Dave Sether felt the addition of a tree service division was a natural fit, stating, “Until now we have had to sub-contract all tree work for our clients, so it just made sense for us to expand in this direction. This gives us the opportunity to be in complete control of the project and not at the mercy of another company’s schedule. I am so excited to welcome Erick to our team and I am confident his knowledge and expertise will allow us to offer this new service to our customers with the same high level of excellence REVI DESIGN is known for.”

For more information or if you have any questions, please contact Dave Sether at 715-551-9363.

