(Wausau, Wis.) – Today, there is more public support for changes in marijuana law than ever before, with new polls showing more than half of Wisconsin residents in favor of legalizing marijuana in some form. Critics, though, are just as passionate as any supporter. Why do they feel so strongly?

At 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 5 Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Portage County District Attorney Louis Molepske and Kris Teegardin, executive director of Northern Wisconsin NORML and Wisconsin Cannabis Association director of policy and advocacy, to discuss the potential implications legalization would have for north central Wisconsin.



“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

