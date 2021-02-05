By Shereen Siewert

Marathon County snowmobile trails in all zones will open Saturday, thanks to the freshly fallen snow in the area.

Mitchell Fox, Marathon County motorized recreation coordinator, said in a news release that trails will open at 8 a.m., though some trail sections remain closed.

In Zone 1, the trail between intersection 266 and County Road N is closed at this time.

In Zone 2, trails north of Kelly Club in Weston remain closed until further notice. Trails north of intersection 268 off the Mountain Bay Trail are closed, as are trails between intersections 271 and 202. Trails south of intersection 256 are also closed until further notice.

In Zone 5, some trails between Hwy. 97 and Hwy. 107 remain closed.

Updates are possible prior to Saturday morning or throughout the weekend.

Trails approved for winter ATV use will open at 8 a.m. Feb. 16. Winter ATV use is not allowed when the air temperature is above 28 degrees, to avoid trail damage. UTVs are not allowed on Marathon County snowmobile trails at any time.

Operating a snowmobile or winter ATV on a closed trail is considered trespassing and could result in the loss of a trail. A Marathon County Snowmobile Trail map is available to review for approved winter ATV use.

For trail updates and closures visit the Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry website, Travel Wisconsin website or call the Marathon County Trails hotline at715-261-1550 option 6.

Most trails in Portage and Wood County are also opening this weekend.

