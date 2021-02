By Shereen Siewert

No one was injured in a blaze that destroyed a Spencer home early Friday, officials said.

At least six area agencies responded to the blaze, which was reported at about 7:15 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Spruce Street.

Firefighting efforts were hampered by the wind and extreme cold. Crews spent several hours fighting the blaze, which appears to have started in the garage and spread to the home.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

