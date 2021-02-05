Mosinee, WI – S.C. Swiderski, LLC announces the promotion of Nathanael Popp to chief operating officer. Popp has 16 years of construction and management experience and is a licensed Realtor.

Popp began his career at S.C. Swiderski, LLC in 2015 in the property management division and steadily increased his role and responsibilities. He was named Operations Manager in 2019. Popp has been instrumental in developing company culture and driving company processes and efficiencies. Since 2019, S.C. Swiderski has expanded their capabilities and has over a half a billion dollars in residential projects in production.

“I am honored to work with an amazing group of leaders and dedicated team members,” said Popp. “It is exciting to be part of the company’s growth and expansion.”

“Nathanael’s operational focus has contributed to improvement across the company. His hands-on approach has been effective in implementing the owners’ vision and moving the company forward,” said S.C. Swiderski Human Resources Manager Kim Dennee.

Popp will be the first COO for S.C. Swiderski. The company has experienced strong growth over the last two years and has added new positions and leadership across all divisions of the company.

Like this: Like Loading...