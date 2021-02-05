By Shereen Siewert

A trial has been set for a Wausau baby sitter accused of killing a 2-month-old boy and then pretending he was alive when she gave the baby back to his mother.

A criminal complaint alleges 30-year-old Marissa Tietsort caused the baby’s death in October 2019, then put him in a snowsuit and car seat and returned him to his mother — without telling her the child was dead.

Tietsort is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Court records show Tietsort, before the homicide charge was filed, was already facing child abuse charges involving another baby for whom she was caring. She was being held on a $250,000 cash bond on child abuse charges when the homicide case was filed.

Court filings show Tietsort had four of her own children removed from her care and is linked to at least two prior reports of suspected child abuse, one of which involved a 3-month-old girl who suffered a fractured skull. Tietsort and her boyfriend both denied harming the child but later refused to answer phone calls from detectives, according to the police report. Official charges were never filed.

In addition, a child abuse restraining order was filed against Tietsort in 2010 after allegations surfaced that she left her own child in a hot car on multiple occasions and stole prescription drugs from a friend.

Tietsort faces life in prison if she is convicted on the first-degree intentional homicide charge.

During a hearing this week, Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson set a trial date for Nov. 29 in the case.

Tietsort, who has has twice requested her bond be lowered, remains in the Marathon County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.

Like this: Like Loading...