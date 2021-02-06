(WAUSAU)- Marking 50 years of academic excellence, the College of Natural Resources at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is offering a series of free, educational online lectures by alumni from each of its six disciplines: wildlife, fisheries, natural resources management, soils (waste management), paper science and chemical engineering and forestry, as well as one by the dean of the college.

Each presentation will be held via Zoom at 5 p.m. on selected Thursdays and one Friday. Learn more at www.uwsp.edu/cnr/WCW/Pages/2021-Seminar-Series.aspx.

The first presentation on Thursday, Feb. 11, is “Getting to the Point: A Triumph of Work Ethic,” featuring 1986 wildlife ecology alumnus James Heffelfinger, a wildlife science coordinator with the Arizona Game and Fish Department. He will talk about how the wildlife ecology profession has changed over the years and its outlook in the future, as well as give tips for those seeking a career in wildlife.

The series will continue with:

· Thursday, Feb. 18 – “The Journey from Britain to Wisconsin – It’s Been Quite the Ride,” by 1999 fisheries alumna Justine Hasz, bureau director of Fisheries Management for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

· Thursday, Feb. 25 – “Non-Profit Land Conservation Experiences and Opportunities” by Carrie Rasmussen, 2002 lands management alumna and land trust development coordinator and former executive director of the Northwoods Land Trust.

· Thursday, March 4 – “My Journey from Waste Management to Urban Planning,” by 2013 waste management alumnus Shantanu Pai, an assistant sustainability researcher and interim zero waste coordinator at Illinois Sustainable Technology Center, University of Illinois.

· Thursday, March 11 – “Adapting to Change – A Look into an Evolving Pulp and Paper Industry” by Omar Mullan, 2020 chemical engineering alumnus and process engineer at UW-Stevens Point.

· Thursday, March 18 – “UWSP: A Stepping Stone to a Career,” by 1988 forestry alumna Suzanne Beilfuss, an industrial forester with Central Wisconsin Lumber.

· Friday, April 9 – “The College of Natural Resources at 50: Where Have We Been and Where Are We Going,” by Brian Sloss, dean of the College of Natural Resources.

Like this: Like Loading...