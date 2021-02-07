By Shereen Siewert

Two people are dead and a third person was airlifted from the scene of a two-vehicle crash Saturday on Hwy. 45, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash was reported at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday near Gielow Road in the town of Lebanon.

Police say their initial investigation shows the driver of a northbound vehicle lost control and struck a southbound vehicle. A passenger of the northbound vehicle and the driver of the southbound vehicle died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was transported via Eagle III helicopter for treatment. Police have not released any names and have not specified the current condition of the driver who was airlifted from the crash scene.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the New London Police Department, Clintonville Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, New London Fire Department, Bear Creek Fire Department, Bear Creek First Responders, Gold Cross Ambulance, Clintonville Area Ambulance, Eagle III Helicopter, Waupaca County Medical Examiner’s Office and Waupaca County Highway Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...