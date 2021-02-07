United Way of Marathon County

Response to COVID-19. For safe volunteer opportunities and safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Serve as an Ambassador for those with Disabilities. The Red Cross is looking for someone to provide consultation and guidance to regional disaster leadership planning. Focus is on the impact to individuals with disabilities and others with access and functional needs. For more information or to apply for this volunteer position, contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org.

Copies, Filing, Typing and More! Administrative help will give Gigi’s Playhouse a boost as they are now open and growing their programs. Contact Nicki at 715 370 6652 or nklatt@gigisplayhouse.org.

Do you want to Help Clean Up the Environment? Become an E-cycle volunteer at Good News Project on Fridays between 9am and 4pm. The scheduling is very flexible. Unload cars, weigh electronics, and sort. Contact Susie at 715-843-5985 ext.5 or susie@goodnewswi.com. Age 16+

Just Be a Friend. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northcentral Wisconsin connects a “Big Brother/ Big Sister” volunteer to a child (“Littles”) for individualized time and attention on a regular basis, typically 2-4 times per month. Contact Beth at 715-848-7207 or bethk@bbbsncw.org. Age 18+

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency. Please call ahead and arrange with the agency coordinator.

Kids Learn with Technology Experience! Batteries needed for STEM learning at Boy and Girls Club. Double AA batteries and C batteries are needed for devices used for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math education. Contact maot@bgclub.com.

Stock the Pantry! Residents of The Women’s Community can use the following items in the pantry: Ketchup, Mustard, Salad Dressings, Cold Breakfast Cereal, and Granola Bars, Canned Stews, Hand Lotion, Razors and Body Wash. Contact Allie at 715-842-5663 or alliewomenscommunity.org

More Donation Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

