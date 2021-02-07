By Shereen Siewert

A wind chill advisory is in effect for portions of central Wisconsin including Wausau and Marathon County through noon on Monday, weather officials said Sunday.

A previous wind chill warning has been canceled, but subzero temperatures and bitterly cold wind chills are continuing to impact the area. Expect wind chills as low as 30 below zero between now and midday on Monday.

At these temperatures, health officials say, frostbite on exposed skin happens in as little as 30 minutes.

When venturing outdoors, be sure to wear appropriate clothing including a hat and gloves. When traveling, pack blankets and other warm weather gear in case of an emergency.

Expect a low overnight Sunday of -11 degrees with a high Monday of 2 degrees above zero.

Like this: Like Loading...