Cheryl K. Newman

Cheryl K. Newman passed away peacefully February 4, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family in the midst of a snowstorm- just as she had predicted.

Cheryl was born June 24, 1955 in Bismarck, ND to Ernest and Idella (Reuer) Nuemiller. She was raised in Bismarck and graduated from Bismarck High School in 1974. She attended North Dakota State School of Science in Wapheton, ND. That is where she met the love of her life, Keith Newman.

Cheryl graduated from NDSCS in 1976. Cheryl and Keith then moved to Minot, ND where she was employed at Border States. Cheryl and Keith later moved to Bismarck, ND where they were united in marriage on May 19, 1979 at Faith Lutheran Church. Cheryl loved to clean. Over the years she held various cleaning positions at Cedar Ridge, North Central Health Care Center, Wausau Manor, Rembrandt and UWSP. She was happily retired.

In her free time, she enjoyed walking and shopping- looking for deals was her hobby. She could tell you where all the sales were. She loved having sleepovers and cooking with her granddaughter Ashlyn. She enjoyed gatherings with her family and friends and always cooked up a storm for them.

She is survived by her children Heather (Jeremy) Riehle, Weston, and Travis (Fiance Cheryl Larson and her son, Tyler Larson) Newman, Weston; granddaughter Ashlyn Riehle; six siblings Gordon (Joel’l) Neumiller, Stanton, ND, Julie McLain, Stanton, ND, Jim (Tamara) Neumiller, Bismarck, ND, Bonnie (Greg) Bechtold, Minot, ND, Bob (Corine) Neumiller, Vail, AZ; mother-in-law Marlene Newman, Minot, ND; sisters-in-law Kathy (Dave) Cole, Maxine Newman, and Ranae (Paul) Rudolph all of Minot, ND. Cheryl has lots of nieces and nephews along with two god-daughters Emilie Neumiller Sayler, Mandan, ND and Jenna Clark Miosek, West Fargo, ND; and special friend and neighbor, Carol Ivey. She was preceded in death by her husband Keith Newman, parents Ernest and Idella Neumiller, grandparents Mr. and Ms. Theophil Reuer, Mr. and Ms. Christian Neumiller, father-in-law LeRoy Newman, brother-in-law Ed McLain and one nephew Trevor Bechtold.

A celebration of Cheryl’s life will be held Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service. Masks and social distancing will be observed.

The family wants to extend a heartfelt thank you to her sister Julie McLain for allowing her wish to die at home come true. We could not have done it without you! Also, to Wausau Aspirus Hospice- all the nurses, doctors, and CNAs were amazing. A special thank you goes out to her nurse, Shana along with Chaplain Natalie for their superb care and compassion during this challenging time.

Keith L. Brinkmann

We celebrate the life of Keith L. Brinkmann who passed away peacefully on February 5, 2021.

Keith was born in Edgar, WI to Herbert and Lucille Brinkmann, who preceded him in death. Keith was happily married to Patricia M. Brinkmann (Maliszko) for 66 wonderful years. They were blessed with four children: Sherry (Bill) Fritz, Kurt (Tiffany) Brinkmann, Lori (Craig) Presley, and Beth (Mark) Olejniczak. Keith is so very loved by his grandchildren Stephanie, Matthew (Stacy), Amy (Orlando), Andrew, Noelle (Travis), and Josie and great-grandchildren Macey, Sydney, Jackson, Elena and Luna. He will be missed by his brother-in-law Richard (Nancy) Maliszko as well as many extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his beloved sister, Karen (Rudy) Estrada.

Keith and Pat began their married life in Milwaukee, WI. They later moved to Jackson, WI where they were able to fulfill their dream of building a home. Several years later they moved to Wausau, WI and they remained in the same home until the time of his passing.

Keith had a kind word and smile for everyone he met. He didn’t have to know you long before he would say “love ya, love ya, love ya” and give you a big wet kiss. Keith loved everything Disney, especially Donald Duck, and worked so hard to take his family on many vacations to Disney World. He was a true fan of the Packers, Brewers, Bucks, and any Wisconsin teams. He took any loss to heart as if he was one of the players on the field.

Keith’s life will be celebrated at Helke Funeral Home on Friday, February 12 at 3:00 pm, with a visitation from 1:00 pm until the time of service. We encourage everyone to honor his life by wearing Disney, Packer, Brewer, or Wisconsin apparel and come with a story to share. He has touched many lives in his 86 years and will be greatly missed.

Loretta E. Radke

Loretta E. Radke, 94, passed away February 3, 2021 at home in the Town of Wausau.

Loretta was born February 7, 1926 in Wausau to the late Oscar and Alma (Zimmermann) Krueger. She went to Butternut Grove School, Town of Texas for grades 1 through 8 and graduated from Wausau High School in 1944. She worked in the office at Murray Machinery until her marriage. She married Franklin W. Radke on May 8, 1948 at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Town of Wausau. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary prior to his passing on July 31, 2018.

The couple farmed together for over 40 years on the family dairy farm. Loretta helped with milking cows, in the fields and many other chores.

After she retired, Loretta enjoyed traveling the U.S., reading books, doing jigsaw puzzles, reading recipes, watching birds and spending time with her family.

Loretta was a lifelong member of St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was baptized, confirmed, and married there. She was a Sunday School teacher, vacation Bible School teacher, and belonged to LWML and Ladies Aid. She was a volunteer at the Bethesda Thrift Store for over 25 years.

She is survived by her children, Franette of Wausau, Dean (Kate) of Wausau and James (Terri) of Mosinee; grandchildren, LuAnn Radke, Gregory (Katie) Radke, Kevin (Taylor) Radke and Jennifer (Matt) Holmes; great-grandchildren, Charles Holmes, Josephine Radke and Franklin Radke; brother-in-law, Don Urban; sisters-in-law, Carol Krueger of Iowa and Helen Tress of Milwaukee; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; stepmother. Dora (Kufahl) Tress Krueger; one brother, Elmer Krueger; one sister, Florence (Carl) Radtke; one half-brother, Eldon (Janet) Krueger; three half-sisters, Doris (Harold) Bauman, Lucille (Ray) Brueggman and Jeanette (Paul) Rustic; two step-sisters, Marie Tress and Victoria (Myron) Salzsieder; three step-brothers, George (Pat) Tress, Robert (Lorraine) Tress and Edward Tress; four sister-in-laws, Florence (Elmer) Schubring, Sally (Lawrence) Grade, Adeline (Alvin) Schrieber and Lorraine Urban.

The funeral service for Loretta will be at 12:00 PM on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 238537 Del Rio Road, Wausau 54403. Pastor Russell Kampfer will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the church on Thursday. Loretta will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband at Restlawn Memorial Park, Town of Texas. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.

Memorials may be directed to St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church (238537 Del Rio Road, Wausau 54403).

Heartfelt appreciation goes to the nurses and staff of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their kind and compassionate care for Loretta.

Faye M. Krahn

Faye M. Krahn passed away peacefully after a brief battle with lung cancer on January 31, 2021 at the age of 70. She was born on December 25, 1950 to the late Howard and Norma Krahn in Wausau WI where she attended Wausau High School and graduated in 1969.

Over the years Faye worked in the food, cleaning and insurance industries before her retirement. Faye was also a caregiver to her mother and special friend Don Lenthart in their final days. She was always willing to help anyone in their time of need, never asking for anything in return. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Faye is survived by her daughter Lisa (Tom) Bapp, two sons David Pittsley and Ken (Leigh) Pittsley, four grandchildren Heather Mielke, Jake Bapp (Allie), Julia Bapp (Maliek) and Dylan Pittsley, three great grandchildren Trenton, Adriana and Helaku, two sisters Deb Gryniewski and Nancy Mitrovich, one brother Kevin Krahn as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers Kenneth Krahn, Howard Krahn, Robert Krahn, Dennis Krahn, Brian Krahn, one daughter in law Tammy Pittsley and her special friend and companion Don Lenthart. To honor Faye’s wishes there will be no funeral service.

A memorial gathering will be held Saturday February 27th, 2021 at the Wausau Labor Temple from 12pm – 4pm. With the current pandemic please follow the guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing when possible.

Margaret M. Farrar

Margaret M Farrar, 85, Village of Maine, Passed away January 29, 2021 after a brief stay at Colonial Manor in Wausau (it was not covid).

Marge was born June 28, 1935 to the late Ben and Marie (Landwer) Ruether. She graduated from Wausau High School and worked at various Wausau manufacturing companies in their accounting departments. Marge loved playing skip-bo, bingo and was known to knit, cross stitch and go dancing while able. She was an avid collector of salt and pepper shakers and attended S&P conventions in many states.

She is Lovingly survived by her Special Friend; Ken Landwehr: Children; Carolyn Simonis, Missouri. Ed (Sue Furger) Miller, Wausau. Laurie (Jerry Dennison) Wade, Wausau. Brian (Brenda) Miller, Florida: Grandchildren; David Miller, Jessica (Brock) Rainville, Desiree (Billie) Hunt, Tucker Miller, Erica Spitzer, Wesley Spitzer, Destiny Wade, Matt Miller, Kayce Miller, Trey Miller and Cody Miller.

Stepchildren; Tom (Lois Pickett) Farrar, Jim Farrar, Laurie Farrar, Tim (Linda Luedtke) Farrar, David (Sara) Farrar, and many Step Grandchildren, Great and Great Great Grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Theresa A. Baptist

Theresa Ann Baptist passed away on January 14, 2021 at her home in Wausau, WI. She was 87 years old.

Theresa was born in Antigo, WI on November 5, 1933. She grew up on the family’s dairy farm with her parents, Harvey and Loretta (Schisel) Leiterman and her three brothers, Richard Leitermann and Adrian (Bud) Leiterman, both deceased, and James (Jim) Leiterman now living in NH. Theresa enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends in those early years. She attended St John’s Catholic School.

Theresa married Werner Emil Baptist in February 1968. They lived in Wausau, WI and were married for 46 years until Werner’s death in 2014. Theresa worked at Marathon Electric for over 30 years. She was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers. Theresa listened to the games on the radio. For many years she was legally blind and had a serious hearing problem, but she was determined to remain in her home until the end.

Theresa had a keen interest in genealogy. She had an amazing memory for dates and details regarding her family’s history.

Theresa was a parishioner of Saint Matthew Parish in Wausau. In her later years it became difficult for her to carry on day-to-day tasks. The family appreciates St. Matthew Parish, the communion Ministers, and various parishioners for visiting Theresa. The family also thanks Don Kowalski for seeing to Theresa’s day to day requests, for the last seven years, which allowed Theresa to remain in her home. We know Theresa is at peace with the Lord and with her family and friends. Theresa will be buried at a later date.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Barbara A. Pozorski

Barbara A. (Glenetski) Pozorski, 85, Weston, passed away peacefully at her home under the care of hospice and her family Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

She was born February 3, 1935 to the late Michael and Anna (Lewandowski) Philipp.

Barbara enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, reading, helping others, and spending time with her family. She was always her happiest when she had her family together and was able to cook large meals for them. Christmas was her favorite time. She loved all of the decorations, baking and family gatherings.

Her survivors include her sons, Joseph P. (Linda) Glenetski, Rothschild, Jonathan P. (Jon) Glenetski, Wausau, stepson Wayne Pozorski, grandchildren Logan Glenetski, Steven Venske, and one great-grandchild Kahli Heslip.

Besides her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Raymond (Ray) Pozorski, daughter Barbara A. (Barbie) (Glenetski) Venske, Son in law Charles (Chuck) Venske, granddaughter Victoria Venske, a brother and several sisters.

There will be a private family service at a later date.

Today our mom was called to heaven. She will truly be missed. May she rest in peace with no more suffering. Thank you, mom, for all of the advice and knowledge that you shared with us over the years.

It was our honor and privilege to take care of you in your final days with us.

We would like to thank hospice for the kind and compassionate care they provided for Barbara during the last days of her life.

Lloyd G.Mortenson

It is with great sadness that the family of Lloyd Mortenson announces his passing on Saturday, February 6, 2021. Born January 20, 1928 and raised in the Town of Easton, Marathon County, Lloyd was the eldest son of Clarence and Martha (Ellefsen) Mortenson.

He was preceded in death by his wife Gloria; his brothers, Clifford, Gerald, and Dennis; his sister Carolyn Gunderson, and his son Keith. He is survived by his brother, Rodney (Karen) of Arizona; his children, David (Jeffrey), daughter-in-law, Sue, Debra (Twig) Hart, and Jeff (Janet); and grandchildren, Jed, Logan (Brianna), and Myha (Ben) Ewoldt.

Lloyd joined the United State Navy at age 17 and proudly served as a signalman in the Pacific during World War II. He married Gloria Meyer on May 20, 1950 and purchased a dairy farm in the Town of Plover where he settled and started his young family. Along with years of hard work, dedication, and love of the land, he provided a safe and supportive place for his family to grow.

Lloyd served the Town of Plover, Marathon County, as Town Chairman for 7 years and town supervisor for 17 years. He served as the 10th year President of Rib Fjell Lodge 496 of Sons of Norway in 1979.

Lloyd and Gloria were vocalists for 60 years in the Birnamwood and surrounding areas. As members of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, their voices were an inspiring element to many worship services and life events. Of all the many hymns they sang as a duet, Lloyd’s favorite was “Amazing Grace”. He enjoyed playing baseball with his brother, Clifford, at the Eau Claire Dells in his youth and remained an avid sports fan of the Brewers and Packers.

One of the great highlights of his life was a family trip to Scandinavia where he met with distant relatives and walked the land of his ancestors in Denmark and Norway. No day would be complete without his cup of oatmeal and rye toast at his favorite restaurant, Two Angels.

To us he will be lovingly remembered and greatly admired as a kind spirit who truly enjoyed his long journey through this life.

A celebration of Lloyd’s life will take place at a later date.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

The family suggests memorial gifts in Lloyd’s name to the Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau.

