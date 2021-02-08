By Shereen Siewert

Don’t be fooled by the bright sunshine peeking through your window. Bitterly cold temperatures have taken hold in Wausau and central Wisconsin, with a wind chill advisory in place beginning at 9 p.m. Monday.

Very cold wind chills are expected overnight, dipping to as low as 35 degrees below zero. In such temperatures, frostbite can affect exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Weather officials are urging caution when outdoors. Wear appropriate clothing including a hat and gloves.

Temperatures will rise Tuesday after an overnight low of -19, but only slightly. Tuesday’s high is expected to reach 5 degrees, up 3 degrees from Monday.

The advisory is in effect until noon on Tuesday but the Arctic air will continue throughout the week.

