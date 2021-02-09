WAUSAU, WI – The Badger State Games’ Winter Games are celebrating 32 years of bringing Olympic-style sporting events to Wisconsin, allowing athletes of all ages and abilities to “Go for the Gold”.

Those who medal with a Gold, Silver or Bronze are then eligible to compete in the State Games of America taking place in Ames, IA in 2022.

Here’s what’s coming up this weekend.

Bench Press & Deadlift

Calling all power lifters! Join us this weekend at Franck’s Gym to show everyone just how strong you are! This year our groups range from ages 14 to 75 years old and include 18 different weight classes for men and women. The top 3 male and female participants in each weight class will receive medals. Online Registration Open and On-site registration is available.

More details available at www.visitwausau.com/benchpress-deadlift.

Sat, Feb 13, 2021

Franck’s Gym

4309 Stewart Ave, Wausau, WI 54401

Weigh Ins: 9:30 am to 10:30 am

Lifters Meeting: 11:00 am

Competition Begins: 11:30 am

Badger State Games’ events are hosted in various cities and towns around the state of Wisconsin. For information regarding schedules, locations, athlete sign-ups, becoming a sponsor, or volunteering, please visit us at www.badgerstategames.org or call 715-355-8788.

