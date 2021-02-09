By Shereen Siewert

Snowmobile trails for all Marathon County Zones are now open with no closures, parks officials announced Tuesday.

Trails opened at 9 a.m. Feb. 9 for snowmobiles. Trails approved for winter ATV use will open at 8 a.m. Feb. 16.

The Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry webpage and the Parks Department Snowmobile Trails call line, at 715-261-1550 Option 6, will have trail updates as necessary. Travel Wisconsin will also list updates.

Once ATV trails are open, drivers are reminded that winter ATV use is not allowed when the air temperature is above 28 degrees.

UTV’s are NOT allowed on Marathon County snowmobile trails at any time. Operating a snowmobile or winter ATV on a closed trail is considered trespassing and may result in the loss of a trail.

