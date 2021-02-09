WAUSAU, WI– Individuals and families who missed the timeframe to enroll in health insurance coverage have a new opportunity to do so. On January 28, 2021 President Joe Biden signed an executive action that re-opened enrollment in the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace.

The Special Enrollment Period (SEP) will begin on February 15th and run for three-months, ending on May 15, 2021. Coverage would start the first of the month after plan selection.

“Many people have been greatly affected in 2020 by COVID-19, losing their jobs and health insurance”, said Brett Davis, President of Aspirus Health Plan. “This special enrollment period provides an opportunity to still get affordable quality health coverage that may have been previously not been an option.”

Consumers seeking to take advantage of the SEP can find out if they are eligible by visiting HealthCare.gov. Here marketplace-eligible consumers can submit a new application or update their existing application. The website makes it easy for consumers to see what plans are available in their area and find a plan that best fits individual budget and personal health needs.

“Depending on your personal or family circumstance, you may be eligible for savings on your health coverage”, said Davis. “The best place to start is at HealthCare.gov where you can fill out the online calculator to see if your income is in the range to save. Also, use the provided checklist to make sure you have what you need to complete enrollment.”

Shopping for affordable medical insurance on the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace can be done online, by phone, or with in-person help from a trained assister or an agent or broker.

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has designated Aspirus Health Plan a Qualified Health Plan (QHP) for coverage in 2021. The designation allows Aspirus Health Plan to offer health insurance products on the Federal Health Insurance Exchange.

More information about enrolling in affordable health insurance is available online from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

To find out more visits HealthCare.gov or contact Aspirus Health Plan aspirushealthplan.com or 866.631.5404.

