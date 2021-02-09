By Shereen Siewert

A major water break has been discovered on the southwest side of the village of Marathon City, resulting in widespread water pressure impacts.

“We are asking residents to limit water usage over the next 12 hours. Given the current weather conditions, work will proceed as quickly as possible, but will be hindered by the severe cold” said Andy Kurtz, Village Administrator. “We will be working as quickly as we can to restore full service; however, once the line is repaired it will take hours for the system to fully recharge.”

Repair efforts are underway. Residents should avoid the intersection of 10th and Hickory as several streets will be blocked, large equipment will be present and icing in the area will make travel hazardous.

Updates will be provided as repairs are completed.

