By Shereen Siewert

Police have identified the man who was shot to death early Monday morning at a Plover trailer home park as 28-year-old Zachary James Deyo.

Deyo, of Stevens Point, died in the shooting, which was reported at about 1 a.m. Monday at the Plover Meadows Mobile Home Park in Plover.

Police say Deyo was not a guest at the home where he was shot.

Four other people were injured in the shooting. Police have not released names or current conditions of the other four victims.

Police are characterizing the shooting as an isolated incident say the public is not in any danger at this time. Anyone with information on the shooting, which remains under investigation, should contact Plover Police at 715-345-5255.

