Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Jared and Sidney Tomany announce the birth of their daughter Romy Rose, born at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, 2021. Romy weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Andrew Silva and Emilee Rohmeyer announce the birth of their daughter Amarionna Anne Gayle, born at 2:11 p.m. on Feb. 5, 2021. Amarionna weighed 6 pounds, 14.8 ounces.

Jeffrey Hardy and Christina Hauser announce the birth of their son Azariah Elliot, born at 9:16 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2021. Azariah weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce.

Matthew and Amanda Adams announce the birth of their son Eli John, born at 12:14 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2021. Eli weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces.

Zachary and Kathryn Pospuhalla announce the birth of their daughter Zoey Kathryn, born at 10:08 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2021. Zoey weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

Justin and Madeline Grueneberg announce the birth of their daughter Emilia Doris, born at 7:55 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2021. Emilia weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

Xeng Lor and Amber Gilman announce the birth of their son Kain Kawm, born at 12:44 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2021. Kain weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

